Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.3388 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DY opened at $418.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.87 and its 200-day moving average is $325.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $445.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

