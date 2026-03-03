International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. 12,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

International Container Terminal Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc (OTCMKTS: ICTEF) is a global port management company headquartered in Manila, Philippines. Established in 1987 through a concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal, the company has since grown into an international operator of container terminals and related maritime infrastructure. ICTSI’s core activities encompass container handling, terminal operations, cargo storage and logistics services, as well as the development and expansion of port facilities.

ICTSI maintains a diversified portfolio of operations across Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.