Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Update

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,302,141 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 29th total of 885,163 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Riskified by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Riskified by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 612,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 812,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,553. The company has a market capitalization of $743.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

