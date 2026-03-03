Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading 3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.1899 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 58,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 105,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSLZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Santos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Santos from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Adelaide, Australia. Established in 1954, the firm focuses on the development, production and marketing of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), condensate and crude oil. Santos operates a diversified portfolio of upstream assets that span conventional and unconventional resources, with an emphasis on long-life reserves and high-value gas projects.

The company’s core activities encompass the exploration for hydrocarbon resources, project development and operational management of producing fields.

