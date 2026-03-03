Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Position Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,516 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Karman were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,488,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth $2,055,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 361.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,845 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karman during the third quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Karman in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karman in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Karman Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Karman stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.80.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

