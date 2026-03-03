NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,302 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,369.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPGP stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.