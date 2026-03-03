Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Purchased by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 6.2% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0%
NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
