Royce & Associates LP Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, serving communities across the western United States. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers a range of financial products, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance services. With locations in dozens of branches across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Arizona, it caters to individuals, small businesses and agribusiness clients.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century as a community-focused savings institution, Glacier Bancorp has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of regional banks, strengthening its presence in local markets.

