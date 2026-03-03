Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,423.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.02. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $559.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

