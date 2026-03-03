Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$20.25 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.