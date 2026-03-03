Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$20.25 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

