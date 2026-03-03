JRM Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 5.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,895,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,738,000 after purchasing an additional 167,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,932 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,535,000 after acquiring an additional 160,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,644,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.