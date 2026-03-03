Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 50,410 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the quarter. Haleon makes up about 0.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Haleon by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 3,031.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,384,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212,711 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $45,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after buying an additional 3,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Haleon by 159.4% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 2,727,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after buying an additional 1,675,889 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLN opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

