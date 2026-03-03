Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.0001 and last traded at $7.0001. 6,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 92,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APYRF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

