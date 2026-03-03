Kennondale Capital Management LLC Buys 14,622 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners accounts for 2.8% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

