Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Shares Acquired by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $391.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.