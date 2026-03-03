Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

