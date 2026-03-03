Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $66.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.0769.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Barclays upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:ROL opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $143,903.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,613.86. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,351 shares of company stock worth $4,554,785. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,279,000 after acquiring an additional 575,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,256,000 after acquiring an additional 626,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,473,000 after acquiring an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $244,669,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

