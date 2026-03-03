Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 23,845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,531 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3%

PFE stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase‑3 PADCEV readout with Astellas — Reinforces oncology revenue potential and a meaningful non‑COVID growth driver for Pfizer. PADCEV Phase 3 Results

Positive Phase‑3 PADCEV readout with Astellas — Reinforces oncology revenue potential and a meaningful non‑COVID growth driver for Pfizer. Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded PFE to Buy with a $35 target — analyst upgrade provides a bullish catalyst and a sizable upside target versus current levels. Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded PFE to Buy with a $35 target — analyst upgrade provides a bullish catalyst and a sizable upside target versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Technical/institutional interest and yield attract traders — social and data signals point to technical recovery, notable options activity and institutional buying that support near‑term demand. Technical & Institutional Interest

Technical/institutional interest and yield attract traders — social and data signals point to technical recovery, notable options activity and institutional buying that support near‑term demand. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen conference presentation transcript available — may contain management commentary on guidance, pipeline timelines and margin outlook; useful for parsing near‑term execution plans. TD Cowen Transcript

TD Cowen conference presentation transcript available — may contain management commentary on guidance, pipeline timelines and margin outlook; useful for parsing near‑term execution plans. Neutral Sentiment: Partner Valneva investor activity — Valneva highlights upcoming VLA15 readout, which Pfizer as partner will report; outcome could be a minor catalyst or non‑event depending on results. Valneva Investor Conferences

Partner Valneva investor activity — Valneva highlights upcoming VLA15 readout, which Pfizer as partner will report; outcome could be a minor catalyst or non‑event depending on results. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer withdrew Zumrad EMA filing — regulatory setback that delays potential European approval and associated revenue; markets view this as an immediate negative for near‑term pipeline commercialization. Zumrad EMA Withdrawal

Pfizer withdrew Zumrad EMA filing — regulatory setback that delays potential European approval and associated revenue; markets view this as an immediate negative for near‑term pipeline commercialization. Negative Sentiment: CEO flags issues with FDA vaccine leadership — signals regulatory friction that could slow vaccine approvals or complicate interactions with the U.S. regulator, adding execution risk. CEO Comments on FDA

CEO flags issues with FDA vaccine leadership — signals regulatory friction that could slow vaccine approvals or complicate interactions with the U.S. regulator, adding execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes highlight headwinds — coverage points to flat guidance, falling COVID product sales and looming patent cliffs that cap upside and justify cautious positioning by some investors. Analyst Concerns

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.