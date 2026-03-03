Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $64.16. 169,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 128,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.

