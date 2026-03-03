Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $64.16. 169,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 128,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.
The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.
