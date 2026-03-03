Wall Street Zen Downgrades HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Hold

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 439,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 45.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Hudbay agreed to acquire the remaining shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (ASCU), giving Hudbay 100% of the Cactus project and creating what the company calls the third-largest copper district in North America — a strategic move to materially increase copper scale and future production optionality. Globe Newswire

Hudbay agreed to acquire the remaining shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (ASCU), giving Hudbay 100% of the Cactus project and creating what the company calls the third-largest copper district in North America — a strategic move to materially increase copper scale and future production optionality. Positive Sentiment: The deal is being structured as a share exchange (0.242 Hudbay share per ASCU share) that implies a meaningful premium to ASCU’s recent trading levels, signaling management believes combining assets will create long‑term value and copper leverage. Seeking Alpha

The deal is being structured as a share exchange (0.242 Hudbay share per ASCU share) that implies a meaningful premium to ASCU’s recent trading levels, signaling management believes combining assets will create long‑term value and copper leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage shows different headline valuations ($1.0B to ~$1.5B / $1.48B) — the economic impact on Hudbay depends on how markets value the share consideration and on integration/schedule details that remain to be finalized. Mining.com

Press coverage shows different headline valuations ($1.0B to ~$1.5B / $1.48B) — the economic impact on Hudbay depends on how markets value the share consideration and on integration/schedule details that remain to be finalized. Neutral Sentiment: Deal timing, regulatory approvals and the mechanics of issuing shares (dilution profile and pro forma share count) are still pending — outcomes will determine near‑term EPS impact versus long‑term reserve/production upside. Junior Mining Network

Deal timing, regulatory approvals and the mechanics of issuing shares (dilution profile and pro forma share count) are still pending — outcomes will determine near‑term EPS impact versus long‑term reserve/production upside. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut earnings estimates for Hudbay, lowering near‑term profitability expectations — this increases downside risk to the stock while the market digests the acquisition cost and integration risk. American Banking News

Scotiabank cut earnings estimates for Hudbay, lowering near‑term profitability expectations — this increases downside risk to the stock while the market digests the acquisition cost and integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded HBM to Hold, signaling some analysts see the transaction and recent fundamentals as reasons to be more cautious near term. American Banking News

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

