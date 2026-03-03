Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 and last traded at GBX 525. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546.

Keystone Law Group Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 624.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isabel J. S. Napper bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £10,064.60. Company insiders own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

