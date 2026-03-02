Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million.

secured full FDA approval (June 11, 2025) and the launch shows strong early adoption—432 new patients started in 2025 (216 in Q4) at a pace ~6x faster than the two prior ROS1 TKI launches. Management highlights an unusually durable clinical profile for IBTROZI—pooled median duration of response of ~50 months in TKI‑naive patients and an 89% confirmed ORR—attributing potential intracranial control to measured TRKB inhibition while preserving tolerability.

Financial and corporate progress includes Q4 total revenue of $41.9M (including milestones), IBTROZI net U.S. product revenue of $15.7M in Q4 ($24.7M for 2025), approximately $529M in cash and marketable securities, and substantial ex‑U.S. partnerships (ASI/Eisai) that provide upfront proceeds and milestone/royalty upside.

Near‑term revenue growth lagged patient starts because the early launch mix was heavily weighted to later‑line patients who discontinue quickly, and management expects gross‑to‑net (~25% now) to rise slightly, which may constrain short‑term sales momentum.

Safusidenib advancement—global phase 3 SIGMA trial in high‑risk/high‑grade IDH1 mutant glioma is enrolling with a 2029 readout and a separate grade‑3 oligodendroglioma cohort expected in 2027 that could support accelerated approval discussions if ORR is compelling.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.51. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price objective on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 112.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 113.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

