Pardeep Nijhawan Buys 20,571 Shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 20,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $32,502.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,959.26. This represents a 3.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pardeep Nijhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 30,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edesa Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies. The company leverages a proprietary self-amplifying RNA platform to create candidates designed for both intranasal and injectable administration. Edesa’s approach aims to elicit robust mucosal and systemic immune responses, with applications spanning infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

Among Edesa’s pipeline programs is a lead intranasal vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2, currently advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

