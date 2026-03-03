Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. 207,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Constantine Metal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.78.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

