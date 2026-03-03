SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26. 10,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 14,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola is one of Brazil’s leading agricultural producers, engaged in the cultivation and sale of row crops across multiple regions of the country. Founded in 1977, the company has grown through land acquisition, farm modernization and strategic partnerships to become a major force in Latin American agriculture. Its integrated model spans land preparation, planting, harvesting and distribution, supported by a fleet of modern machinery and agronomic expertise.

The company’s core crops include soybeans, cotton, corn and sugarcane, with production tailored to meet both domestic demand and international export markets.

