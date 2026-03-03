Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Buy

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

