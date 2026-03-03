SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.4950 and last traded at $1.52. 1,231,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,088,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get SNDL alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDL

SNDL Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SNDL

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $391.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SNDL in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SNDL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SNDL by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company’s product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.