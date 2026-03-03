Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.4319 and last traded at $0.4311. 1,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4229.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium brine projects in the Lithium Triangle of northern Chile. The company’s activities center on identifying high-potential salar (salt flat) basins and advancing them through early-stage exploration, including geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying and drilling programs aimed at defining lithium brine resources.

The company holds 100% interests in several premier projects, such as the Coipasa/Salar de Coipasa, Pastos Grandes, Helados and Naranjillo targets.

