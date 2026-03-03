Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,077,437 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 29th total of 7,578,305 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,397,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,397,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Energy Vault Stock Up 8.3%
NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $545.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on shares of Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.
The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.
