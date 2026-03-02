Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.6230, with a volume of 1184496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Articles

