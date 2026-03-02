Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 803 and last traded at GBX 772.50, with a volume of 24379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 808.33.
Bodycote Stock Down 1.0%
Bodycote Company Profile
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
