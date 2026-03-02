Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 2,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aperam alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APEMY

Aperam Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.