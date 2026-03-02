Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 350,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 90,704 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $14.28.

Several research firms have commented on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denso presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Denso had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

