Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/11/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/21/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/5/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/5/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

