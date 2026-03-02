Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,886 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 29th total of 43,831 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macco Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $249.14. 139,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.08.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

