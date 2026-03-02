Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%.The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 6,137,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,797. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
