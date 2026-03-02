CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.6390, with a volume of 3677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.1419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $501,000.

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.

