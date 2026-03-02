CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.6390, with a volume of 3677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.
CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.
CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.1419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.
