Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,454 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 29th total of 3,387 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 281,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 160,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms. RSPR was launched on Aug 13, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.