Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Sells 28,018 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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