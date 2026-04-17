SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) versus Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Financial Contrast

SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SoftwareOne has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares SoftwareOne and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftwareOne N/A N/A N/A Diebold Nixdorf 2.49% 16.33% 4.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftwareOne $1.50 billion 0.85 $1.09 million N/A N/A Diebold Nixdorf $3.81 billion 0.79 $94.60 million $2.59 33.20

This table compares SoftwareOne and Diebold Nixdorf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diebold Nixdorf has higher revenue and earnings than SoftwareOne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SoftwareOne and Diebold Nixdorf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftwareOne 1 2 0 0 1.67 Diebold Nixdorf 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than SoftwareOne.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats SoftwareOne on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftwareOne

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SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations. SoftwareONE Holding AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Stans, Switzerland.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; modular and integrated point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as ordering kiosks. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

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