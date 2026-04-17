Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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