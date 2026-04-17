Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $4.32 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

CarMax Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. CarMax had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

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CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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