Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF $QDVO Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 3.12% of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 82,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

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Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA QDVO opened at $28.97 on Friday. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $639.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential. QDVO was launched on Aug 22, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

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