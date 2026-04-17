Merit Financial Group LLC Has $20.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,847 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,764,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,195,000 after buying an additional 13,128,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,268,000 after acquiring an additional 886,729 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,631,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,441,000 after acquiring an additional 724,242 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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