Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.42%.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $64.85 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.53.
Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
View Our Latest Report on Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.
The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.
Further Reading
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