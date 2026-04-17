Slow Capital Inc. Has $11.57 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted First Solar as “overlooked” and “too cheap,” calling attention to the stock’s valuation versus recent drawdown — this type of high-profile endorsement can attract bargain hunters and buying interest. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted First Solar as “overlooked” and “too cheap,” calling attention to the stock’s valuation versus recent drawdown — this type of high-profile endorsement can attract bargain hunters and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 30 (after market close). Upcoming results and guidance will be the next major catalyst and could swing the stock depending on revenue, backlog commentary, and margin outlook. Article Title

First Solar scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 30 (after market close). Upcoming results and guidance will be the next major catalyst and could swing the stock depending on revenue, backlog commentary, and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An insider, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. $210/share). The sale reduced his holding by ~6% but was disclosed as a planned trade, which lessens the negative signal compared with opportunistic insider selling. Article Title

An insider, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. $210/share). The sale reduced his holding by ~6% but was disclosed as a planned trade, which lessens the negative signal compared with opportunistic insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering limits on advanced solar equipment exports sparked sector-wide selling and put downward pressure on First Solar despite its U.S.-based manufacturing — fear of trade shocks and supply-chain disruption has driven short-term volatility. Article Title

Reports that China is considering limits on advanced solar equipment exports sparked sector-wide selling and put downward pressure on First Solar despite its U.S.-based manufacturing — fear of trade shocks and supply-chain disruption has driven short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” as the broader market gained, reflecting the immediate market reaction to the China export report and continued drag from the company’s post‑earnings volatility earlier this year. Traders reacting to headlines and macro risks are likely amplifying intraday weakness. Article Title

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.16. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.09 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,257. This represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $2,820,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,100. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore cut their price target on First Solar from $241.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $312.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

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