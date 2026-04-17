Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 302,007 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,007 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $27.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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