Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 302,007 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2026

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHXFree Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,007 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $27.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

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