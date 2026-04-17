Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $228.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.08 and a 52-week high of $235.48. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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