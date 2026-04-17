Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,718 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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