Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,654 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,955,000 after purchasing an additional 355,253 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,619,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,569,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $73.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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